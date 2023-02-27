Evans says joining Lions will be a 'fantastic decision'; humbled to work with Adams Jr.

The Edmonton Elks have acquired the rights to national linebacker Woodly Appolon from the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick, it was announced Monday.

Appolon was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 CFL Draft by the Redblacks, one pick after his brother, Wesly, went to the Elks.

A native of Montreal, Appolon played two seasons of NCAA Division II football with Tuskegee University, tallying 97 total tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two pass deflections.

He also had stops at Northern Illinous University (2020), Butler Community College (2019) and Highland Community College (2018).