Elks sign American WR Sykes for second try with team

The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Dionte Sykes, the team announced on Tuesday.

Sykes, 26, previously signed with the Elks in February of 2022, but was released prior to main camp.

The Arizona native played two years of NCAA Division II football with the Colorado State Pueblo, where he caught 26 passes for 507 and one touchdown.

He also played two seasons of junior college football at Mesa Community College, where he caught 56 passes for 600 yards and 12 touchdowns.