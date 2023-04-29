The Edmonton Oilers led 2-1 after the first period in Game 6 on Saturday as they look to close out the first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring just over one minute into the frame.

Sean Durzi replied at the 8:13 mark for Los Angeles to knot the score in front of the home crowd.

Klim Kostin rounded out the scoring in the period to put the Oilers in front.

The Oilers entered Saturday’s game with a 3-2 series lead.