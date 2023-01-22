MELBOURNE, Australia — Jiri Lehecka of Czechia worked more than three hours to eliminate the sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal from the Australian Open men's singles event, winning a physically punishing four-set affair 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3).

Auger-Aliassime, who reached the fourth round at Melbourne Court, was inconsistent on Sunday in Melbourne against Lehecka who rose to No. 59 in the world rankings last summer.

The Canadian looked strong in winning the first set, and at times appeared to have all the momentum on his side in the third and fourth sets, but couldn't win the key points when it mattered.

Auger-Aliassime finished the match with 20 aces and 39 unforced errors. Lehecka, who advanced to the quarterfinals, had nine aces and 30 unforced errors.

"All the guys I've played here have been incredible players and Felix was tough," said Lehecka after the match. "I have had to play my best to best everyone here. I'm pretty happy with how I played Felix."

Meanwhile, in women's doubles, Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexican partner Giuliane Olmos defeated the Switzerland combo of Belinda Bencic and Jill Teichmann 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round against the American combo of Carolina Dolehide and Anna Kalinskaya.

The Americans advanced by bouncing Russians Anastasia Potapova and Yana Sizikova 6-0, 6-1.

Dabrowski and Olmos had 47 winners in their two-hour and six-minute match, and only one ace compared to five for Bencic and Teichmann.

Dabrowski also teamed up with mixed doubles partner Max Purcell of Australia to defeat Jan Zielinski and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-2, 7-5. They will now face the Australian combo of John-Patrick Smith and Lizette Cabrera in the second round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2023.