Fog delays third round, leaders will resume play Friday

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Florida—With officials suspending the third round due to darkness Thursday, the third round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Resort and Club will resume early Friday morning. American John Pak finished nine holes of his third round and is 12-under overall, a stroke ahead of amateur Jonathan Yaun. Canadian Thomas Giroux and U.S. player Cole Bradley are at 10-under after their front nines.

Fog delayed the start of the third round by more than two hours Thursday morning, making it impossible for the field to complete the day’s play. Thirty-three players still need to complete their rounds, which they will do Friday morning.

The third round will resume at 7:10 a.m. EST, with the players resuming where they were when officials blew the horn halting play. For those who did finish their third rounds, the final round will begin at 7 a.m., on the first and 10th tees. Due to the suspended play, there will not be regrouping of players by score for the final round.