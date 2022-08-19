Green sets course record to take lead at Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Gavin Green hit a couple of eagles to break the course record with a 9-under 63 Friday and take a three-shot lead after the second round of the Czech Masters.

Green eagled the par-5 first and 10th holes and added five birdies in his flawless round for a 14-under total of 130 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. He also made a couple of eagles in the opening round on Thursday but they were accompanied by three bogeys as well four birdies.

“To be honest, if you hit a good drive and get the right wind and don’t have much in you have chance for an eagle,” Green said. “I made two nice putts for eagle, three nice putts and one of them was a given. I like the par fives right now.”

The Malaysian is yet to win a European tour event.

Two-time champion Thomas Pieters, England’s Richard Mansell and Germany’s Marcel Schneider were tied for second on 11 under.

Pieters had a bogey-free round of 68 with four birdies.

“I’m doing a lot of things very well, a couple of things to work on – spin control was not very good today,” Pieters said. “Iron play, driving, everything was pretty good. I had a couple of good saves for par as well.”

Mansell also had an eagle on the 10th but produced two bogeys, including on the par-4 18th for a round of 66.

Schneider didn’t drop a shot to card a 67 with five birdies.

Overnight leader Louis de Jager of South Africa (70) and Germany’s Maximilian Kieffer (66) are another shot back tied for fifth.

