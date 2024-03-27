2024 Masters Invitees

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The 86 players who have qualified for the 88th Masters, to be played from April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club. (players listed in only one category):

Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Jose Maria Olazabal, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed, Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods.

U.S. Open champions (last five years): Wyndham Clark, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland.

The Open champions (last five years): Brian Harman, Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith, Sepp Straka.

PGA champions (last five years): Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas.

Players Championship Winners (last three years):

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (one-year exemption):

U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up: Nick Shipley.

British Amateur champion: Christo Lamprecht.

U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Stewart Hagestad.

Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Jasper Stubbs.

Latin America Amateur champion: Santiago de la Fuente.

Top 12 players and ties from 2023 Masters: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young.

Top four players and ties from 2023 U.S. Open: Rory McIlroy.

Top four players and ties from 2023 Open Championship: Jason Day, Tom Kim.

Top four players and ties from 2023 PGA Championship: Cameron Davis, Kurt Kitayama.

Winners of PGA Tour events that award full FedEx Cup points from 2023 Masters to 2024 Masters: Ludvig Aberg, Keegan Bradley, Nick Dunlap, Austin Eckroat, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges, Chris Kirk, Jake Knapp, Luke List, Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Taylor, Camilo Villegas, Erik van Rooyen.

Players from the 2023 Tour Championship: Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk.

Top 50 players from the final 2023 world ranking: Eric Cole, Harris English, Ryan Fox, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Denny McCarthy, Adrian Meronk, J.T. Poston, Justin Rose, Will Zalatoris.

Top 50 players from world ranking published the week prior to the 2024 Masters: TBD

Special invitations: Ryo Hisatsune, Joaquin Niemann, Thorbjorn Olesen.



Masters Champions not playing: Tommy Aaron, Angel Cabrera, Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Trevor Immelman, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Larry Mize, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O'Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller.

