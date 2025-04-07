2025 Masters field features four Canadians

Four Canadians are in the field this week at Augusta National for the 2025 Masters tournament.

Corey Conners, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith and 2003 champion Mike Weir will all tee it up this week in the first major of the men's golf season. According to FanDuel, Conners is most likely of the four to put on a green jacket at +6500.

Conners, of Listowel, Ont., is making his eighth start at Augusta, having finished inside the top 10 three years in a row from 2020 to 2022. Conners has made the cut in eight of his nine PGA Tour events played so far this season with his best finish coming as a solo third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

A native of Richmond Hill, Ont., Pendrith makes his Masters debut after initially qualifying with a win at the Byron Nelson last May. He has three top 10s in nine starts this season. His best finish came two weekends ago at the Texas Children's Houston Open where he finished fifth.

Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., returns to the Masters for a third time having won on the PGA Tour in three consecutive years. The 36-year-old began the season strong with a victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 12 but has been up and down since. He comes into the week having missed the cut in his last two PGA Tour starts, while his most recent top 10 came in February at The Genesis Invitational. His highest finish at Augusta came in 2020 when he tied for 29th.

Weir, 54, is set to play in his 26th Masters, continuing to make use of a lifetime exemption he earned by defeating Len Mattiace in a playoff in 2003. He became the first Canadian men's major winner and the first left-handed player to win a major since Bob Charles in 1963. Weir has missed the cut in each of his past four Masters but will drive down Magnolia Lane this week having made the cut at all four of his Champions Tour events played in 2025.

Masters on TSN Schedule