RESORT VILLAGE OF ELK RIDGE, Saskatchewan – Team Canada member A.J. Ewart enters the final round with a one-stroke lead over Chinese Taipei’s Chuan-Tai Lin after carding a 3-under 67 on Saturday. Three-time runner-up Johnny Keefer is tied for third alongside Bryce Lewis and Thomas Lilly. Five players are tied for sixth after the third round.

Ewart reclaimed solo possession of the leaderboard after being part of a four-way tie for the lead after Friday’s second round. A birdie on No. 18 carded a third-round 3-under 67 and 14-under total for Ewart, and proved to be enough to withstand Chuan-Tai Lin who finished one group ahead in 13-under for the tournament. In three rounds, Ewart has taken advantage of the back-nine, and totals 11-under for the nine-hole stretch thus far.

On his mindset of going into the final round with the solo lead, Ewart noted, “Same as it was the last couple of days. Just go and stick to my process and hit golf shots and see where that puts me at the end of the day. I feel like if I can commit to every shot, and really stick to my process throughout the day, I’ll be happy wherever I finish tomorrow, no matter what happens.”

The 25-year-old gained entry into this week’s field via sponsor exemption and made his fifth start of the season in Saskatchewan. With a victory, Ewart would become an exempt member on PGA TOUR Americas for the rest of the 2024 season and into the Latin America Swing of 2025. Most importantly, he would move into near contention for a Korn Ferry Tour card, as a win is projected to boost his standing in the Fortinet Cup 155 spots up to No. 14 with three events remaining in the season after starting the week off at No. 169.

Previously, the Coquitlam native has appeared in three other events this season on the basis of sponsor exemptions, as well as a fourth event due to his season-best and top-25 finish at the Explore NB Open (T25/-14). Another top-25 finish this week would guarantee Ewart a spot in next week’s field at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open.

Ewart is in his second year as a professional, and graduated from Division II Barry University in 2023. He played four seasons in Miami Shores, Florida, and won a school-record 14 times, breaking the previous record held by PGA TOUR player Adam Svensson. Ewart’s most notable accomplishments in his collegiate career include winning the Jack Nicklaus Award as the top player in Division II golf and claiming medalist honors seven times in one season (previously held by Svensson).

Upon completion of college, Ewart earned status on PGA TOUR Canada through Q-School, and by registering only three made cuts in nine starts, finished No. 89 in the Fortinet Cup. By finishing outside of the top 80 in the points list, Ewart had to rely on sponsor exemptions for PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts this season. His career-best finish came at the 2023 ATB Classic on PGA TOUR Canada where he finished tied for 16th at 9-under. Ewart looks to top that finish this week as he holds the 54-hole lead/co-lead for the first time in his career.

Final-round tee times begin at 7:25 a.m. MT and will run until 11:23 a.m. MT off the No. 1 tee on Sunday.