Adam Hadwin and Corey Conners did not have the weekends they were hoping for, finishing well back of the leaders in the final round of The Masters.

Hadwin shot his best round of the tournament on Sunday, firing a 2-under 70 to finish the tournament at 12-over. The 36-year-old had a difficult third round, shooting a 10-over 82 to take himself out of contention.

The Moose Jaw, Sask., native drained five birdies on the day, his most of any round this tournament, to just three bogeys, as he finished under par for the first time this year at Augusta.

Hadwin was making his fourth Masters appearance and first since 2020.

Conners was shooting well in the final round, cruising along at 1-under until a double bogey on the Par 4 17th. He would end his round with a par on 18 to finish at 1-over 73 on the day and with a 72-hole total of 7-over. The 32-year-old finished the tournament as the top Canadian.

The Listowel, Ont., native shot a combined 8-over in rounds two and three, taking himself out of contention after a solid 2-under 70 in round one.

This was Conners’ seventh Masters appearance. He finished inside the top 10 in three consecutive years from 2020-2022.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir (+7) and Nick Taylor (+14) did not make the cut.