It was a different story Friday for Canadian Adam Svensson at the 3M Open.

After setting the tournament record with an 11-under 60 in his opening round on Thursday, Svensson struggled to a 4-over 75 in Round 2 to sink back into a tie for 32nd.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen holds the tournament lead at 14-under heading into the weekend.

A native of Surrey, B.C., Svensson made three bogeys, a double bogey and just one birdie Friday after going bogey free with nine birdies and an eagle, finishing 15 shots higher in his second round.

Svensson sat in a tie with fellow Canadian Ben Silverman of Thornhill, Ont., who went 2-under Friday to finish two shots clear of the cut line and seven shots back of the lead.

The other Canadians in the field, Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.), Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) all made the cut on the number at 5-under.

