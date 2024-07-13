SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri shot a 5-under 66 to take a four-shot lead of the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament on Saturday.

Lahiri added to his 69 from Friday to go 7 under overall after two rounds. He hit six birdies to overcome one bogey at the Real Club Valderrama course in southern Spain.

Danny Lee of New Zealand was his nearest chaser at 3 under, followed by Martin Kaymer, Tyrrell Hatton and Eugenio Chacarra at 2 under.

Dean Burmester led after round one, but his 4-over 75 for the day pushed him back to 1 under along with Lee Westwood and three other players.

Home favorite Jon Rahm was on par after going 2 under onSaturday in his first event in Spain since joining the LIV circuit.

