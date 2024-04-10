As the countdown to the 88th Masters continues, Augusta National Golf Club will host the annual Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

The Par 3 Contest has been a tradition at The Masters since 1960 when golf great Sam Snead, owner of three green jackets, won the inaugural event.

The nine hole tournament features current Masters participants, noncompeting past champions and, of course, various family members serving as caddies.

No winner of the Par 3 Contest has won the coveted Masters title in the same year. Raymond Floyd and Chip Beck have been the closest, earning runner-up finishes in 1990 and 1993, respectively, after capturing the Par 3 Contest a few days prior.

Tom Hoge won the Par 3 Contest last year before missing the cut.

Hamilton's Mackenzie Hughes and Sarnia's Mike Weir shared the Par 3 Contest title in 2022 after they both finished 4-under, the only time a Canadian has won the event.