WINDSOR, Ontario – Barend Botha claimed his second professional victory in back-to-back weeks at the BioSteel Championship after carding a final round 7-under 63. Botha moves up to No. 4 in the Fortinet Cup points list after the victory, after sitting at T219 prior to the Commissionaires Ottawa Open.

After an eagle on No. 15, Botha took a share of the lead at 25-under heading into his final three holes. Botha made birdie on No. 18 to claim his second consecutive victory, after hitting his approach on No. 18 to a foot. As we walked up to read his putt, Botha knew he had a chance to secure the win.

“Speechless,” Botha said. “I came up 18, looked at the scoreboard, I was like tap in, OK… I was like ‘it's not done yet,’ but the heart was pumping.”

Botha credited his caddie, Max Hansen, for keeping him grounded during his round. Botha and Hansen grew up in George, South Africa, and have been working together since Botha made his debut at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins.

“He was keeping me very like, in the moment,” Botha said. “There was a couple of times where I told him… I was thinking ahead, and he was ‘like stop that, focus on this now, focus on this shot…’ I mean, club selection, he helps me a lot. He probably knows my game better than I do. Most of the par 3’s we get up there and he's already got the club out… Then he's like ‘just trust it, that's the right club, and it's always been the right club.’”

Botha secured exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School at Soboba Spring Golf Course in San Jacinto, California. Botha earned status after finishing his senior year at the University of Toledo, where he was named the Mid-America Conference (MAC) Golfer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

It didn’t take long for the South African to start racking up accolades once he started his collegiate career. Botha was named the 2020-21 MAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Rockets in stroke average (73.5) and rounds at par or better (7). Botha was named to the All-MAC First-Team four consecutive times, and led Toledo in scoring average each year, setting the program record for best stroke average in 2022-23 (70.5).

Botha is expected to be in the field at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op, where he will make his fourth start as a professional.