OTTAWA, Ontario – Barend Botha holds the 54-hole lead of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open at 21-under after carding a 5-under 67 in the third round at Eagle Creek Golf Club.

Botha made six birdies in the third round to maintain sole possession of the lead. Botha’s only bogey of the day came on No. 18. Botha started the week in solo third after a 9-under 63 in the first round and has held sole possession of the lead since Friday.

Botha secured exempt status for the North America Swing after earning medalist honors at PGA TOUR Americas Q-School at Soboba Spring Golf Course in San Jacinto, California. A native of George, South Africa, Botha earned status after finishing his senior year at the University of Toledo, where he was named the Mid-America Conference (MAC) Golfer of the Year after winning his second consecutive individual conference title.

It didn’t take long for the South African to start racking up accolades once he started his collegiate career. Botha was named the 2020-21 MAC Freshman of the Year after leading the Rockets in stroke average (73.5) and rounds at par or better (7). Botha was named to the All-MAC First-Team four consecutive times, and led Toledo in scoring average each year, setting the program record for best stroke average in 2022-23 (70.5).

Botha made his PGA TOUR Americas debut at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, where he finished T60. Botha will begin the final round in the final group on Sunday at 1:50 p.m. off the first tee. It will be the first time in Botha’s professional career playing in the final group in the final round. With a win, Botha would move up to No. 13 in the Fortinet Cup points list.

The final round of the Commissionaires Ottawa Open will begin at 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, with tee times running until 12:50 p.m. off the first tee