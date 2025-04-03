If this is your first time going to the Masters, first off, congratulations. Getting a ticket to the year’s first major is one of the most difficult in all of sports.

You may have been one of the lucky ones to be selected in the annual draw for passes to the practice rounds. Or maybe you were able to get tickets from some long-time badge holders, some of whom have had theirs for 30 or 40 years. Or you could be the invitee of a corporation that has somehow obtained the magical tickets that get you past the gates and into golf’s most glorious sanctuary.

Now that you are going, here are a few things you should know and do at the Masters.

Getting to the course is relatively easy. Local officials have made travelling on Washington Road, the main thoroughfare in Augusta, as convenient as possible for the thousands who descend on the course each day. While you will likely wait at various points, it’s about as smooth as can be expected. There are several lots surrounding the course, many a result of buying both residential and commercial property in the area.

Here's the best part about the parking: it’s free. Yup. You just wheel in, follow the directions of the volunteers and slide your car into a spot. It’s generally a short walk to one of the two entrances, where you will go through the security checks to ensure the safety of everyone attending.

You also must adhere to some of the special rules of the Masters about what you can bring with you. You can bring binoculars, folding chairs without arms, very small bags (10 x 10 x 12) and smart watches, as long as they aren’t used for phone calls.

You can’t bring golf shoes with spikes, coolers, backpacks or strollers.

And, of course, no cell phones. It’s one of the most famous rules at Augusta National, and be forewarned: it is very strictly enforced. In actuality, it can be refreshing to leave your phone in the car or at home and focus on your friends and the golf for a day.

Upon entry to the property, you should know that you can go back out – once. If you end up buying a large number of souvenirs, you can go back to your car and drop them off so you don’t have to lug them around all day. However, you are not permitted to give your passes to another person for entry and there are officials watching for such exchanges, which can result in the confiscation of your passes.

Speaking of souvenirs, there are two large merchandise centres conveniently located at both the north and south entry gates. They are consistently busy all day but the lineups to get in move smoothly and efficiently. Once you’re in, you’ll find a facility that sells the Masters logo on everything from dog bowls to candles. The big sellers are clothing and hats, while in recent years there has also been a rush for the lawn gnomes. They are often sold out early in the day but the little statues are replenished from time to time.

When you get hungry, there are a number of concessions selling food throughout that course and near the entrances. It’s one of the most remarkable features of the Masters, mostly due to the prices. Purchase a sandwich, a beer and a bag of chips and you’ll get change back from your $10. Compared to prices at other sporting venues, where a single beer can be twice that charge, it’s almost hard to believe.

A ritual that all first-timers to the Masters should experience is the pimento cheese sandwich. It may be the only time you get to eat one, and possibly the only time you’ll ever want to eat one. My preference is for the egg salad; I’ll down 10 to 12 of them during the week-long stay.

Once again, the lines at these concessions move with great efficiency (Even the lineups in the restrooms move well!).

With all this preamble, it’s easy to forget that the tournament is all about watching golf. Getting a view of the best players in the game is made easier if you have a folding chair. Take the chair to a favourite spot on the course such as Amen Corner or the treacherous 16th hole. Put it down and you can wander for a while, then return to your chair, which will be undisturbed.

Two things to remember when you’re wandering around: don’t remove your shoes or one of the security detail will politely ask you to put them back on, and don’t run anywhere as that is also against the rules.

If you decide to go for a walk to see all 18 holes, here’s a tip: start at the 18th green and go backwards. This may seem unusual, but if you walk from one to 18, you will likely be stuck following one group.

Here’s another tip for walking the course: be prepared for a leg-busting tour. Almost every first-timer will be amazed at just how hilly Augusta National is. It starts at the first hole, where you will walk down from the first tee and then back up to the green, on to the 10th hole which, from the tee, looks like a black diamond ski run, and on to the 18th where the slope is so steep you can’t see the green from 170 yards out.

The high point of the course is at the green on the first hole and the low point is at the drop area on the 12th hole in front of Rae’s Creek. That measures up to 175 feet or roughly the height of Niagara Falls.

Overall, there is nothing like the Masters and seeing it in person is even more remarkable. Tradition is honoured and mixed well with advances that enhance the tournament experience.

Everyone is friendly and courteous, with a clear directive to help the patrons enjoy the experience. And almost everyone does.