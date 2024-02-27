Lisa Meldrum, best known for her outstanding success in amateur golf, is the newest inductee into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made Tuesday, and the Montreal native will be formally inducted on May 28, during a ceremony at this year’s RBC Canadian Open in Hamilton, Ont.

“You don’t set out when you’re competing at something with that as a goal, to get into the hall of fame, but the fact that everything I’ve done up to this point was worthy of even a nomination into the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame was very special,” said Meldrum in a conference call with media.

Meldrum won five national amateur titles over a six-year period, starting with the Canadian Juvenile in 1998 and following that with the Canadian Junior in 2000 then three Canadian Women’s Amateur titles from 2001 to 2003.

The latter accomplishment made her the first golfer since Marlene Streit to capture the three consecutive Canadian amateur crowns.

Meldrum also had great success in provincial golf in Quebec with eight provincial titles, including three Quebec Women’s Amateur championships. She was inducted into the Quebec Golf Hall of Fame last October.

Internationally, she represented Canada at the 2002 World Amateur Team Championship and was victorious at the 2003 Copas de las Americas Championship.

Meldrum attended the University of Oklahoma where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a minor in business. A member of the women’s golf team from 2000-2004, Meldrum was named Big 12 Freshman Golfer of the Year for 2000-2001, won three collegiate tournaments, earned all-American honours and 25 top-10 finishes in four seasons with the Sooners.

In 2004, after graduating from college, she turned professional. She battled through injuries for a period but still managed to play on the Canadian Tour where in 2006, she was named player of the year. She then advanced to the Symetra (now Epson) Tour before finally getting through the LPGA Tour Qualifying Tour to reach the top circuit in 2010.

“For me, my greatest achievement, on top of all those national championships was attaining my LPGA Tour card, because that was the goal I set out to do as a young player,” she said. “I went through a lot to get to that point so for me, overcoming the challenges that I had through a period of time after I turned professional and being able to stand in that moment and achieve my LPGA dream, I would say for me was my biggest achievement.”

Now a Class A professional with the PGA of Canada, Meldrum currently works as the head teaching professional at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, where she grew up playing and is a past club champion.