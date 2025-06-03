Winner

Rory McIlroy +450

Going for his third Canadian title and his fourth win of the season, McIlroy seems to be ready to get back on the saddle after celebrating his Masters victory. He has plenty of length to tackle the North Course at TPC Toronto and enough experience to get through the forecast of windy conditions.

Taylor Pendrith -- +2800

Pendrith has likely played more rounds at the North Course than any other player in the field which gives him a big advantage with local knowledge. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native also has plenty of length on what will be a demanding course with four par 4s playing more than 500 yards.

Top 10

Corey Conners -- +180

Conners has finished inside the top 25 in nine of his last 10 starts with five inside the top 11. His accuracy off the tee will undoubtedly help him avoid the unruly rough and if his putter remains strong as it has this year, he should be able to challenge.

Ludvig Aberg -- +140

Had a tie for 16 at the Memorial including a Sunday 66, the low round of the day. His length will be more than helpful this week and he’ll need to get some help from his short game which has been improving in recent starts.

Top 20

Nick Taylor -- +150

The guy who won in 2023 and then had to deal with lots of attention in 2024 comes back to the homeland ready to try and become the first Canadian to win two national opens. A top-20 would not be out of the question, especially after a fourth-place finish last week at the Memorial.

Cam Young -- +200

Buoyed by success in the U.S. Open qualifying where he birdied three of his last four holes to advance, Young is long of the tee and enjoying one of his best putting years. He seems ready go break out with a good finish.

Props

Finish position

Any two of Shane Lowry, Corey Conners and Sam Burns to finish in the top 20 +290



Top Japanese golfer

Rio Hisatsune – 110



Top Swedish

Ludvig Aberg +100