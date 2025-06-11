​The U.S. Open, the season’s third major, is upon us and it will be held for the 10th time at the challenging Oakmont Country Club. This course has been getting plenty of attention for the brutal setup that includes rough over four inches and greens running 14 on the Stimp. Look for an over-par score to win this this week.

To Win

Scottie Scheffler +280

Not great numbers but it’s hard not to include the No.-1 player in the world as well as the hottest player in the world on the card. Scheffler has a T2 and a third over his last three U.S. Open appearances and sits first in SG: Off the Tee, something that will come in handy this week with the long rough. He’s simply playing too well not to give him a look.

Justin Thomas +4000

A first and three seconds this year so far for Thomas. That’s the good stuff. A missed cut at the PGA and a T31 at the Memorial in his last two starts is the not-so-nice info. However, Thomas has the length and the experience to give Oakmont a run. It may come down to whether he’s having a good putting week or not.

Top 10

Sepp Straka +280

Two wins and five top 10s for everyone’s favourite Austrian golfer. Straka sits second in Strokes Gained: Total for the season, indicating his all-around game is solid. He also has plenty of power to take on the length holes at Oakmont and enough touch on the greens to roll in a few when needed.

Shane Lowry +280

The Irishman looked as if he was going to put on a finishing kick at last week’s RBC Canadian Open when he started Sunday going five under in his first four holes. He couldn’t hold on but it showed that he is in some decent form. He’s fifth in SG: Total and second in Approach to Green, both indications that he’s playing pretty good golf these days.

Top 20

Sam Burns +220

Coming second is not a bad finish in any tournament but doing so by losing in a playoff has to sting. That was the case for Burns at the RBC Canadian Open but it shows that he’s in a good space with his game. He also has all the creds for this beast of a course so this should be a good pick.

Taylor Pendrith +250

If a course plays long, then Pendrith is a good pick. That’s the case this week. He said he was close to playing solid golf in Toronto last week and with a little less to do this week, he can focus more on golf than shaking hands and posing for selfies.

Props

Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas both to finish in the top 10 +1500

Take a flyer on this one. Both come in playing decent golf.

Top Past Champion – Bryson DeChambeau +200

Should be licking his chops on a course like this.

Top Canadian – Mac Hughes +400

Played well last week until he became ill on Sunday. He’s better now.