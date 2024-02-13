Goodbye Swoosh, hello Tiger.

On Monday, Tiger Woods unveiled his partnership with Sun Day Red, a new clothing and footwear brand that is a branch of TaylorMade Golf. It marks the start of the 15-time major winner’s first venture after his long tenure with Nike Golf.

“I have learned so much over the years and have a lifetime of experience adjusting my apparel and footwear to help me play better based on the way it was constructed,” said Woods in a release. “There are things that I could tell you that no one knew I was doing over the years. I’m ready to share those secrets with the world.”

A new tiger logo will appear on the clothing and footwear, replacing the Swoosh that Woods made famous in golf circles. It has been designed with 15 stripes, equaling the number of major championship titles Woods owns. He is expected to wear the new line when he tees it up this week at the Genesis Invitational.

Sun Day Red, which is being marketed as a golf and lifestyle brand, will be a stand-alone unit of TaylorMade, with a separate team of designers and staff with its headquarters located in San Clemente, Calif.

Woods and TaylorMade first came together in 2017 with a multi-year equipment endorsement agreement that led to the P-7TW irons that he used to win the 2019 Masters.

“TaylorMade is proud to launch the Sun Day Red brand with Tiger’s expertise guiding the collaboration with our talented team of designers, marketers and industry leaders,” said David Abeles, the president and CEO of TaylorMade in the company release. “This is a historic day for TaylorMade, Tiger and the game of golf and we are humbled to be a part of it.”

The Sun Day Red line of apparel will be available in Canada online starting May 1. Initially, only men’s products will be offered but that will expand to offer women’s and kid’s clothing as well as footwear.