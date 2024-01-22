The Canadian golf club craftsman Bob Vokey had unveiled a new series of wedges that will provide players with lower, more controlled flight, as well as improved feel and maximum spin. It’s what golfers can use to get the ball closer to the hole.

The Vokey Design SM10 wedges are built around three features. First is shot versatility. There are six different sole grinds that can be combined with loft, bounce and grind combinations to produce 25 different options. It’s easy to see that there is something for every golfer within this group.

The SM10 line of wedges also feature a new progressive centre of gravity placement, which moves depending on the club’s loft. That allows for more controlled trajectory and a solid feel.

The clubs also produce an optimal spin on each shot. That’s achieved using Vokey’s patented spin milled (the SM in the club’s name) process. Each groove on the club face is individually cut to align it with the loft and finish of each wedge.

“I always tell players that the most important club in the bag is confidence,” said Vokey, who was born in Montreal and is a member of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame. “Getting fit for each of your wedges, and learning how to use them in different situations, is one of the fastest ways to gain confidence around the green.”

There is a wide variety of options with shaft and grips. The clubs also come in three finishes: Tour Chrome, Jet Black, and a new Nickel finish.

Vokey Design wedges have been the most played wedge on the PGA Tour since 2004, with the line’s models accounting for more than half of the wedges in play throughout the 2022-23 season.

The 2024 season started with Vokey SM10 as the most played wedge on the tour with 20 players making the immediate move to the new models at The Sentry, including Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.

“I flight my wedges really low,” said Spieth. “And as I got to the gap wedge and the pitching wedge (with SM10), I saw some more consistency in the flight, especially on the draw intent shots, just kind of holding a little straighter… kind of that more pinch-ier flight without it over-hooking. That’s always a benefit when we're looking at these left pins and trying to attack them.”

Spieth also pushed average players to get fit for their wedges, saying it’s a tremendous way to improve a short game, especially with some many options of lofts and lies.

Titleist in Canada offers wedge fitting both outdoors (when the weather permits) and indoors using the company’s Vokey wedge-fitting app. Fittings are available starting Feb. 15 and the clubs will be in stores March 8.