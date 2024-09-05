CALEDON, Ontario – Brendon Doyle took sole possession of the 18-hole lead after carding a 6-under 64 in the opening round of the Fortinet Cup Championship at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Team Canada member Brendan MacDougall is in solo second at 5-under, while two players are tied for third at 4-under heading into Friday’s second round.

After Sunday’s final round, the top 10 players in Fortinet Cup points list will earn membership on the Korn Ferry Tour for the 2025 season, while the top 80 players in the points list will retain membership on PGA TOUR Americas through the 2025 Latin America Swing.

Doyle holds the 18-hole lead for the first time in his career. A bogey-free 4-under front-nine put Doyle in prime position on Thursday morning. The 29-year-old carded three birdies against only one bogey on the back-nine, highlighted by back-to-back birdies in his closing two holes on Nos. 17 and 18. Doyle is projected to move to No. 4 in the points list if he were to hold onto the lead for the remainder of the week and claim his first PGA TOUR-sanctioned victory.

The Louisville, Kentucky native posted the best finish of his career in a runner-up showing two weeks ago at the Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op. Doyle recorded one additional top-10 finish this season at the Inter Rapidísimo Golf Championship, where he finished T8. With this showing, Doyle moved into the No. 60 position of the Fortinet Cup, therein claiming the final spot in the points list of Segment I to retain membership for the North America Swing.

Second-round tee times are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and will run until 1:49 p.m. ET on Friday off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.