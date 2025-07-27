Dunrobin, Ontario – Brett White emerged victorious at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments after carding the third 59 in PGA TOUR Americas history, and second in the last two days, to claim his first career PGA TOUR-sanctioned win.

White started the final round seven strokes behind the 54-hole leader, Philip Barbaree Jr., who carded a 13-under 59 on Saturday. After a 5-under 31 on the front nine, White put himself in the driver’s seat with an 8-under 28 on the second nine, which was capped off by a 63-foot eagle putt on No.18 to give himself the clubhouse lead. White’s comeback is the largest in PGA TOUR Americas history.

“Yeah, that 18th hole, that pin was very much ‑‑ very, very similar to last year's Sunday pin,” White said. “For some reason I hit it in the exact same spot last year. I two‑putted that and just remembered that, and actually it broke pretty good to the left once it was coming down that hill. I kind of picked a spot just a foot, just was trying to focus on speed. I don't know, about two or three feet out of the hole I knew it was going in.

It was pretty special, it was a special day. To putt, to make a 63‑footer to break 60, personal best, all that good stuff, and to cap it off with a win in really solid playoff holes after kind of sitting around for an hour and a half. Yeah, it was a great day. Crazy day.”

With the win, White moved from No. 14 to No. 3 in the Fortinet Cup points list and puts himself in strong position to finish inside the top-10.

“Yeah, I think my main goal is to get in the top‑10,” White said of his goals for the season. “Now with a win I can kind of maybe readjust that goal to trying to win the Fortinet Cup.

It's all about getting back out on the Korn Ferry Tour. This definitely helps. My play from the Latin swing definitely helped, too… It's just all eyes on getting back to the Korn Ferry Tour and trying to earn my card that way.”

White’s wife Natalie and his newborn daughter were in attendance for the win. After his victory, White explained how his family’s support has helped him reach this point.

“Yeah, this is awesome. That's why I play golf and why I work so hard is to do it for them,” White said. “My wife being a schoolteacher, she's traveled with me many summers, but now we have Nellie, a four‑month‑old. It's great to have them here. I get to go to the golf course, I get to do my work and I get to come home and kind of forget about golf and be a dad. It's really cool. Happy to have them here, it's been awesome.”

White is expected to be in the field next week Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates from July 31-August 3, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.