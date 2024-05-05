SINGAPORE (AP) — Brooks Koepka shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday to win the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore, his fourth victory on the circuit.

Koepka finished 15-under 201 for the three rounds, two ahead of Australians Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith. Leishman finished with a 66 and Smith a 64 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Talor Gooch shot 67 and finished in fourth place, three strokes behind Koepka.

Koepka has the four LIV titles to go with five major championships. The latest was the PGA in 2023. Koepka was the seventh different winner in seven events this season.

Jon Rahm, who has yet to win after joining LIV in December, ended up six strokes behind after a 67. He finished tied for 10th. Rahm is the only player to have finished in the top 10 in all seven events in 2024.

The team title went to Ripper GC led by Leishman and Smith. They were 32-under for the tournament, three ahead of two other teams — Fireball GC and Cleeks GC.

The next LIV tournament is June 7-9 in Houston, Texas.

