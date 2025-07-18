Bryson DeChambeau shot a 6-under 66 Friday in the second round at The Open Championship to put him in position to play the weekend at Royal Portrush.

DeChambeau birdied four of his final six holes to get him to 1-over on the week in a tie for 51st and right on the projected cut line. Brian Harman, the 2023 Open champion, holds the outright lead at 8-under par with Li Haotong one shot back.

DeChambeau's second round was 13 shots better than his opening round on Thursday when he struggled with a 7-over 78 and put himself in a deep hole to make the weekend.

Rory McIlroy, playing on home soil in Northern Ireland, shot a 2-under Friday and sits at 3-under for the week in a tie for 11th. It appears McIlroy finished his round just in time as heavy rain started while he was approaching the 18th green, putting the afternoon wave at a disadvantage.

McIlroy missed the cut at the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush and is looking to build on his watershed Masters moment from April with an Open title close to where he grew up.

Canadians Corey Conners (+3), Nick Taylor (+3), Taylor Pendrith (+3) and Mackenzie Hughes (+7) are all currently on course and outside the projected cut line.

