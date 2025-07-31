Busy leaderboard to start the Osprey Valley Open in Caledon

Caledon, Ontario – Four players are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under par after the opening round of the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates. This marks the second time this season that at least four players have held a share of the lead following the first round.

Paul Chaplet, a second-year member of PGA TOUR Americas Paul Chaplet, turned in the first 9-under 62 of the day to take the clubhouse lead through the morning wave. The Costa Rican – and 2016 Latin America Amateur Championship winner – is coming off a strong showing during the Latin America Swing and has a newfound confidence in what is his second season in North America. Chaplet’s 9-under 62 in the first round matched his career-low 18-hole score, which he posted only three events ago in the second round of the Explore NB Open, where he finished T18.

China’s Yi Cao also fired a 9-under round to join the lead group. Cao is making just his second PGA TOUR Americas start this season after spending the prior season on the Korn Ferry Tour. The Delta, British Columbia resident finished No. 5 in the 2023 Fortinet Cup on PGA TOUR Canada to earn conditional Korn Ferry Tour status and looks to make a return to the Tour when 10 Korn Ferry Tour cards are awarded at the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship.

David Perkins, who already picked up a win earlier this summer at the Explore NB Open, kept the season’s momentum rolling with a strong start. Perkins carded an eagle and eight birdies against one bogey to post 9-under 62 and tie for the lead. Currently ranked No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup standings, the Illinois native looks to overtake the No. 1 spot from Davis Lamb, whom he trails by only eight points. Perkins finished No. 28 in the Fortinet Cup last season after logging three top-10s.

Rounding out the four co-leaders is 22-year-old rookie Drew Goodman, who has made the cut in all three of his starts since earning status in June, and each week he’s steadily improved his finishes. The Oklahoma native finished No. 15 in the 2025 PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn exempt status on PGA TOUR Americas for the North America Swing, following a collegiate career that consisted of 10 top-five finishes in addition to a Trans-Mississippi Amateur title in 2024.

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course is host to the Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos – CBM Aggregates for the third time in the event’s five-year history. Second round tee times will begin at 7:30am ET and run through 2:42pm ET off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees on Friday.