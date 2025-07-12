Bromont, Québec – Caden Fioroni and Dillon Stewart share the 54-hole lead at the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins at 18-under, after carding rounds of 64 and 66 on Saturday.

After a 2-under 68 in the first round, Fioroni responded with a 6-under 64 to grab a share of the lead heading into Sunday’s final round. Fioroni’s round was highlighted by an eagle on No. 9, the same hole he recorded an albatross on in the first round. The UNLV alum made his professional debut at the Explore NB Open after finishing as the No. 16 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025.

In his second start on PGA TOUR Americas, Stewart holds a share of the 54-hole lead in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event for the first time in his professional career. Stewart, an Oklahoma State alum, made his PGA TOUR Americas debut last week in New Brunswick, where he finished T9 at the Explore NB Open.

Following his week in New Brunswick, Stewart carded back-to-back round at 7-under 63 before turning in a 4-under 66 on Saturday. In seven rounds on PGA TOUR Americas, Stewart has carded three 63’s, and six sub-70 rounds.

Due to the potential for inclement weather on Sunday afternoon, final round tee times are expected to run from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. local time in threesomes off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees