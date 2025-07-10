Bromont, Québec – In his fifth round as a professional, Caden Fioroni carded the first albatross of his career on the final hole of his first round to set a new course record of 10-under 60 at Golf Château-Bromont during the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins.

“I had been hitting my irons really good all day,” Fioroni said after signing his scorecard. “I just wanted to put it on that level, and it just happened to go in… you just have to take advantage of days like this… it was super fun out there…. Being out here, especially at this place, this place is one of the sweetest places I’ve been to, so it’s super cool.”

Fioroni, the No. 16 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025, made eight birdies on Thursday in addition to his albatross to take sole possession of the 18-hole lead. After a T50 finish in his professional debut at the Explore NB Open last week, Fioroni cited his comfortability on the greens and off the course as the main reason for Thursday’s low round.

“I learned a lot last week, probably the most I’ve ever learned as a golfer,” Fioroni said. “You can’t force it out here. I did not try to do that at all today… my only thought today was ‘did I hit a good putt?’… one dropped and I got my confidence back on the greens.”

After struggling on the greens in New Brunswick, the UNLV alum made an equipment change and put a new putter in play. Through one round, that change has paid dividends, with Fioroni getting his confidence back on the greens.

“I just got that excitement again, like being a kid, being excited to go out on the putting green,” Fioroni said. “I’m staying right here five minutes away and I’m holding myself back from going to the green to putt… It’s fun when you pull your putter out and you’re excited... I got my swagger back on the greens, so I just have to keep that rolling.”

Prior to turning professional, Fioroni became the 13th player to win the Southern California Amateur Championship and the California Amateur Championship in 2024, was named as a Mountain West All-Conference selection for the fourth consecutive season in 2024-25. Fioroni also took home medalist honors at the Southern Highlands Collegiate and earned runner-up honors as the NCAA Urbana Regional during his senior season.

Fioroni leads by two heading into the second round at Golf Château-Bromont on Friday. Second round tee times are expected to run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. local time.