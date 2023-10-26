Canada drops back at Women's World Amateur Team Championships

Canada fell back to seventh spot at the Women’s World Team Amateur Competition and sits tied for seventh after 36 holes at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Surrey, B.C.’s Lauren Kim posted rounds of even-par 72 while Katie Cranston of Oakville, Ont., carded a three-over 75.

The top two scores count towards the team’s total. The Canadians trails leaders Thailand and Australia by six shots.

Canada’s players battled through some tough weather in the morning but still managed to put up respectable scores. Light rain was on and off and wind gusted up to 40 km/h.

“In the morning, the conditions were a little tougher,” said Salimah Mussani, Team Canada’s women’s head coach and the captain of the team at this year’s event. “It was obviously raining and a lot windier and gusting from different directions, but I think they managed pretty good. A lot of positives going into the weekend. It’s nice that there’s two days left.”

Mussani remains confident that the three golfers will continue to grind away and give Canada a chance to move up the leaderboard of the four-round competition.

“They’re doing a great job of staying steady and giving themselves opportunities,” she said. “That’s kind of our theme for the week is to give yourself opportunities. There’s 18 a day so take advantage of as many as you can.”

Thailand’s Navaporn Soontreeyapas is at 10 under and leads the individual scoring by two strokes over Kyorim Seo of the Republic of Korea and Avani Prashanth of India. Prashanth posted her second bogey-free 68 on Thursday. She is the only player in the field yet to make a bogey or worse.