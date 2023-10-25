Canada off to fast start at Women’s World Amateur Team Championships

Canada got off to a solid start at the Women’s World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi, sitting one shot back of leader Spain.

The Canadian team, comprised of Monet Chun of Richmond Hill, Ont., Lauren Kim of Surrey, B.C., and Oakville, Ont.’s Katie Cranston, combined for a team score of 138, a shot ahead of Ireland and two up on Germany, South Korea and India.

Chun and Kim both posted rounds of 3-under 69 while Cranston signed for a 74. The best two individual scores count towards the team total.

“There’s a lot of golf to play but a good start is always helpful,” said Chun, a senior at the University of Michigan. “I’m hitting it pretty consistent. Some of the putts went in, so that really helped with the birdies, but hopefully tomorrow I’ll make less bogeys and put in a good round.”

Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, posted a 4-under-par 68 and 2023 European Ladies’ Amateur champion Julia Lopez Ramirez (No. 5) added a 69 to position Spain at 7-under-par 137.

Canada has never won the championship but has finished fourth on four occasions. The most recent fourth-place finish was in 2014 when the team was led by Brooke Henderson, who won the individual title.