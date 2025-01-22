Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju has earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour tournament title, winning the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on Wednesday.

Yellamaraju, who hails from Mississauga, Ont., shot an 8-under 64 in the final round to finish 25 under, five strokes ahead of Scotland's Russell Knox and Japan's Kensei Hirata, who both finished in second place at 20 under.

He led by one heading into the final round before breaking the tournament scoring record.

The 23-year-old turned pro in 2021 and played on the PGA Tour in 2022 and 2023 before earning Korn Ferry status last year. He has played in 28 events, making the cut 14 times.

The top-20 golfers in the standings at the end of the season earn PGA Tour cards.