Canadian Conners sitting on projected cut line after second round at The Open

Canadian Corey Conners could be the lone Canadian at The Open Championships this weekend.

The Listowel, Ont. native fired a 2-under 69 on Friday to sit at 1-over after 36 holes, just on the projected cut line of +1. Conners bounced back after firing a 3-over 74 in round one on Thursday.

Nick Taylor and Taylor Pendrith each rebounded from difficult opening rounds to post scores under par Friday in the second round of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Taylor shot a 3-under 68 Friday while Pendrith finished one shot below par at 70.They sit at 3-over for the week, one shot outside the 2-over cutline, but are hoping heavy rain in the forecast for the final part of the day can bring the cutline to +3.

A native of Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor bounced back in a big way from an opening-round 77, finishing nine shots better on Friday. Taylor bogeyed his first hole in Round 2 but played a clean round the rest of the way, carding four birdies with no further blemishes on his scorecard.

Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., followed up an opening-round 75 with a steady 1-under Friday, making two birdies and one bogey on the day.

Mackenzie Hughes fired an 8-over 79 in round 1 and followed up with a 1-under 70 on Friday but will miss the projected cut line of +1.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has taken the outright lead at 10-under while Matt Fitzpatrick is in second at 9-under Friday afternoon. Brian Harman and Li Haotong are tied for third place at 8-under.

