Canadian Corey Conners shot 66 for the second consecutive day at Royal Portrush, ending his week at The Open Championship on a high note.

After an even-par front-nine, the Listowel, Ont., native made five birdies without a bogey on the back to go 5-under on the day. He sat at 9-under on the week in a tie for eighth at the conclusion of his round and eight shots back of leader Scottie Scheffler at 16-under, who appears well on his way to his fourth career major.

The week was yet another strong performance in a major for Conners after finishing tied for eighth at The Masters in April and tied for 19th at the PGA Championship in May. He withdrew from this year's U.S. Open because of a wrist injury, but finished tied for ninth the year before.

Assuming his spot in the top 10 holds, 2025 would be his best ever finish at an Open Championship, eclipsing his T15 from the 2021 tournament at Royal St. George's.

Conners was the only Canadian of the four in the field to play the weekend. Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.) and Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) were each 3-over, while Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) was 7-over, finishing well back of the cut line at 1-over par.

Conners came into the week ranked No. 24 in the world and 14th in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings.