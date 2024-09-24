L'ÎLE-BIZARD—SAINTE-GENEVIÈVE — A combination of intangibles and data-driven analysis has Corey Conners thinking the International team is due at this year's Presidents Cup.

Conners, from Listowel, Ont., is one of three Canadians donning the black and gold of the International team for this week's Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club. The United States has historically dominated the best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans face 12 players from around the world — excluding Europe — in match play.

"I think everybody on our team knows we've been trending in the right direction. We've got a good plan in place," said Conners after a practice round on Tuesday. "We can definitely do it.

"They've had our number in the Presidents Cup, but I think everyone on the team, the captains, are instilling a lot of belief in us."

The 32-year-old Conners also played in 2022 when the Internationals lost to the Americans 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. It was the U.S.'s ninth straight win, and 12th out of 14 Presidents Cups. The Internationals earned a decisive victory in 1998 and the tournament ended in a draw in 2003.

Conners and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., were two of eight rookies on the International team two years ago, but this year's group only has Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., and Australia's Min Woo Lee as first timers. Conners said that having one Presidents Cup under his belt has taught him what to expect.

"It's a demanding week," said Conners, who did not earn a single point in 2022. "The crowds in the last Presidents Cup were pretty crazy.

"I'm excited to feel the hometown support here this time, but definitely learned some things and excited to get another crack at it."

But the Internationals won't just be relying on momentum, a partisan crowd, and good clubhouse vibes to end their losing skid.

Instead, captain Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., relied heavily on advanced analytics in choosing his team and will use the same data to strategize in real-time when the four-day, five-round match-play competition begins on Thursday.

"I think through the whole process for me these last couple years is relying on those numbers, relying on having the ear of my five assistant captains and talking to them throughout this whole process helps with the pairings, helps with the picks," said Weir.

"Once the guys get on the course, you start to maybe see some different things. As a captain, you're kind of rolling around a little bit more so you have the guys out there to really keep a closer eye on maybe an individual match and give you that feedback. You can make the adjustments, if needed."

American captain Jim Furyk estimates that his side really started to use analytics to help strategize in 2016, but now it's become the standard across the PGA Tour.

"It's just a process that we've built up over time," said Furyk. "Our analytics team trusts us as captains now as far as what we see and the advice that we can give and vice versa.

"We've really kind of leaned on them and, I think, built a process that we're comfortable with."

Conners uses analytics but also relies on his previous experiences on a course.

"I try and simplify things as much as possible, but certainly looking through the yardage book and knowing my game, just trying to stick to my strengths as much as possible," said Conners, noting he played Royal Montreal as an amateur at the 2014 RBC Canadian Open.

"I wouldn't say I'm crunching too many numbers."

Conners — who graduated Kent State University with a degree in actuarial mathematics — said it's not about being intimidated by the numbers, just keeping his mind clear when he's on the course.

"I'm not afraid of them," said Conners with a laugh. "It's been cool to be a part of this team again and learn from some of the captains and some of the analytical guys on how they get things done.

"I'm good with numbers, but I just try to simplify things as much as I can."

Weir and Furyk will announce their first-round pairings on Wednesday. The opening round the following day will be foursomes. Heavy rain is expected on both days.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.

Note to readers: This is a corrected version of an earlier story. The United States has won the event 12 of 14 times.