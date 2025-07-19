Aphrodite Deng became the first Canadian golfer to ever win the U.S. Girls' Junior Championship, defeating Xingtong Chen of Singapore 2 and 1 on Saturday at the Atlanta Athletic Club's Riverside Course.

Deng, 15, now gets an exemption into the 2026 U.S. Women's Open and the 2025 and 2026 U.S. Women's Amateur.

“It really means a lot. I just can't believe that I won,” Deng said after the match as reported by Julia Pine of the USGA.

“I didn't really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”

The Calgary native advanced to the 36-hole final after posting wins over Wake Forest sophomore Chloe Kovelesky and Rayee Feng, 15, of Short Hills, N.J., on Friday.

Deng was 1 up on the 10th tee Saturday and pulled away after winning three of the next four holes.

Deng also won the Junior Invitational and the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this year.