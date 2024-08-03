WINDSOR, Ontario – Joey Savoie and Mason Williams share the lead at 20-under heading into the final round of the BioSteel Championship. Savoie retained a share of the lead after his third consecutive bogey-free round at Ambassador Golf Club.

After starting his round off the No. 1 tee, Savoie poured in two birdies and an eagle on his first three holes. Savoie’s blemish-free third-round has him playing in the final group on Sunday for the first time this season.

The 2024 BioSteel Championship is Savoie’s third appearance at the event, and his comfort with the golf course has given him an advantage.

“I think that playing multiple times at the same venue, like Ambassador Golf Club… you know what to expect,” Savoie said. “You do feel like your playing at a familiar golf course, that you’re coming home in some ways. I think that familiarity with the track makes it easier… I really like the layout, I like a ton of the shots out there… It’s fair, it’s reasonable and when I come back I’m just happy to play this golf course.”

Savoie finished T6 at the Commissionaires Ottawa Open last week, his best finish of the North America swing. Savoie has not missed a cut since Latin America.

After a 9-under 61 in the second round, Mason Williams claimed a share of the 54-hole lead after a 6-under 64 on Saturday. Through three rounds, Williams is T1 in fairways hit (80.95%). Across PGA TOUR Americas and the Korn Ferry Tour, Williams has three top-10 finishes in 2024. Williams carded his best finish at the Explore NB Open, where he finished T4.

Final round tee times will begin at 7:50 a.m. EDT and will run until 1:00 p.m. off the first tee.