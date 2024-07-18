Canadian Mackenzie Hughes is off to a strong start thus far at The Open Championship.

The Dundas, Ont., native is 2-under through 10 holes and sits one shot back of leader Shane Lowry at Royal Troon.

Hughes has made three birdies thus far, taking advantage of both Par 5s on the front-nine. His only early bogey came on the Par 3 fifth.

Meanwhile, Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin each fired a 4-over 75 on Day 1 of the Open, putting them in a tie for 90th.

Hadwin, 36, made five bogeys, recording his only birdie on the Par 3 17th by hitting his tee shot to 11 feet and rolling in the putt. Taylor, the 2023 Canadian Open winner, made three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie en route to his opening-round 75.

"Not a great start," Taylor said after his round.

"Hit some nice shots, just wasn't able to make anything today. That was frustrating, it would have been nice to make that four-footer on the last to make birdie but yeah, just [couldn't] make putts today."

Corey Conners was the fourth and final Canadian in the field this week in Scotland. Conners closed out his round at even-par, bouncing back from two bogeys in his first seven holes to finish at 71.

Watch Open Championship coverage beginning Saturday morning at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App.