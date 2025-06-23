WICHITA - Myles Creighton of Digby, N.S., won the Wichita Open on Sunday, a day after shooting an 11-under 59, closing with a 2-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Emilio Gonzalez of Mexico.

Creighton won his first Korn Ferry Tour title, finishing at 17-under 263 at Crestview Country Club.

On Saturday, he became the 15th player in tour history to shoot a sub-60 round and the second of the week.

Gonzalez finished with a 66.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium opened with a 59. He closed with a 65 to tie for fifth at 13 under.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2025.