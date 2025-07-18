Nick Taylor bounced back with a 3-under 68 Friday in the second round of The Open Championship but will need help to play the weekend at Royal Portrush.

Taylor's second round put him at 3-over for the week after he struggled to a 6-over 77 in his opening round on Thursday. The Open cut line currently sits at 1-over, but rain during the afternoon slate of tee time could push that number closer to Taylor.

Brian Harman and Li Haotong currently hold the outright lead at 8-under with Matt Fitzpatrick two back at 6-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was at 4-under early in his second round while Rory McIlroy shot 69 to put him at 3-under for the week as he plays on home soil in Northern Ireland.

A native of Abbotsford, B.C., Taylor bogeyed his first hole Friday but played a clean round the rest of the way, carding four birdies with no further blemishes on his scorecard.

Corey Conners (3-over), Taylor Pendrith (3-over) and Mackenzie Hughes (7-over) are all on course in their second round looking to climb inside the cut line and play the weekend.

