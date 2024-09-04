Mike Weir held a dinner for about 20 potential International Team players in early May to try and create a sense of camaraderie in the months leading up to the Presidents Cup.

The Canadian Golf Hall of Famer told the assembled players that it would be great if one of them could win the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and build some momentum for the International Team.

Flash forward to that weekend and Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., was claiming his first PGA Tour win.

"Mike was texting me throughout the week, and he texted me on Saturday night before the final round, and had a lot of motivational things to say," said Pendrith on Wednesday. "He said 'you don't need to be anybody else. Just go out there and play your game and take care of business.'"

Pendrith has handled his business on the PGA Tour since that win, earning a spot on the International Team a second consecutive time.

He, Corey Conners, and Mackenzie Hughes were named to the Presidents Cup on Tuesday, the first time three Canadians will get to play in the event. It's good timing for them as the prestigious best-on-best tournament will be in Canada for the first time since 2007 when Royal Montreal Golf Club will host the event Sept. 24-27.

"Mike added a little bit of motivation at that dinner to make the team, maybe fired me up a little bit, and I was able to win that week," said Pendrith on Weir's influence. "But he's been great. He is available if you ever have any questions, and has been great to the Canadian guys.

"Obviously, he's the legend in Canada, and wants us to succeed and follow in his footsteps. The three of us are super pumped, and want to make him proud."

The team dinners are actually part of the International Team's strategy.

South Africa's Trevor Immelman introduced the bonding exercise when he was the team's captain in 2022, to try and overcome the cultural differences inherent in a team that can feature players from around the world — save Europe and the United States.

Weir said he thinks the tactic is working and that Pendrith's victory after his speech in Dallas has been something of a rallying point for the International Team.

"There's a sense within our team room that everybody really likes each other. We're more familiar with one another," said Weir after announcing his six captain's picks on Monday. "Hopefully that leads to good play. When you're a little bit looser and you know one another, you tend to play a little bit looser.

"Hopefully that leads to the guys really playing free and good."

Pendrith, Conners, and Hughes have played together as a team in various combinations before. All three played together at Kent State University, Conners and Hughes represented Canada at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and Pendrith and Conners played for the Internationals at the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

"It's going to be comfortable to see some very familiar faces in the team room, and we're all good buddies and want on each other to do extremely well," said Pendrith. "If we play together, that's great. If we don't, then we're going to do what's best for the team.

"I think having those guys there and having Weirsy being the captain, it's going to be a very good week, and I'm super excited to get going."

Pendrith said he learned a lot in Charlotte, when the Internationals fell to the United States 17 1/2 to 12 1/2. Potentially the biggest lesson for him was the importance of winning the first hole on the first day.

"We've got stats and data guys on our team who have so much information, it's almost overwhelming, but they're so smart," he said. "I feel like we're all buying into it, really trusting them and I think getting off to a good start in the match is huge.

"I don't know the exact number, but if you win the first hole, you have X per cent chance of winning the match. So that's what we're really focusing on, is getting off to a good start."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.