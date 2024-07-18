Canadians Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin each struggled during the opening round of the Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Each player finished their round 4-over in a tie for 84th at the conclusion of their days.

Hadwin, 36, made five bogeys, recording his only birdie on the Par 3 17th by hitting his tee shot to 11 feet and rolling in the putt. Taylor, the 2023 Canadian Open winner, made three bogeys, a double bogey and a birdie en route to his opening-round 75.

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes are the other two Canadians in the field this week in Scotland. Conners is even-par through 15, while Hughes is 2-under through four.

American Justin Thomas held the early tournament lead at 3-under after an opening-round 68.

