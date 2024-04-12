Corey Conners is the top Canadian in the field at the Masters despite carding a 4-over-par 76 in the second round on Friday.

The Listowel, Ont., native is in the clubhouse at 2-over overall and well above the projected cutline of 5-over.

Conners, whose best finish at the Masters was tied for sixth in 2022, began the day in eighth place but fell down the leaderboard after consecutive double bogeys on holes 10 and 11.

The 32-year-old three putted on 10 for the double, while his second shot on the Par 4 11th found the drink. Conners missed an 11-foot putt that would have limited the damage to a bogey.

Adam Hadwin is currently above the cutline at plus-4 after firing a 1-over-par 73.

2003 Masters champion Mike Weir finished his round at 7-over-par for the tournament and will not advance to weekend play.

Nick Taylor shot 81 in his second round and was well off the pace at plus-14 overall.