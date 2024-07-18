The 152nd Open Championship is underway from Royal Troon in Scotland and an early start has not led to success for Canadians Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor.

Taylor and Hadwin each finished the day 4-over in a tie for 78th at the conclusion of their rounds, while Corey Conners is 1-over through 10 holes. Mackenzie Hughes will tee off later in the afternoon window.

American Justin Thomas surged into the clubhouse lead at 3-under with birdies on 17 and 18. Justin Rose is among a group of players in the clubhouse behind Thomas at 2-under.

Rory McIlroy, who is looking to snap his major drought at 10 years, has fallen back to 6-over after a disastrous stretch to end the front nine and start the back nine. Bryson Dechambeau, who topped McIlroy at the U.S. Open, has also struggled in Round 1, sitting at 5-over through 17.

Pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods are each on the course during their opening round. Track Tiger's entire round here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.