Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) fired a 1-under 70 on Friday and now sits at 3-under at the 2025 PGA Championship to remain within striking distance.

Pendrith, the only Canadian to record a round under par so far this week, was rock steady on Friday with 15 pars, two birdies, and one bogey. He currently sits in a tie for 12th, five shots back of leader Jhonattan Vegas at 8-under. Pendrith has never finished top 10 in a major championship before.

Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.) appears likely to miss the cut after suffering a late-round collapse that left him at 6-over on the tournament.

The five-time PGA TOUR winner was hovering around the projected cut line before heading onto the 16th tee. He would play his final three holes at 3-over, including a double bogey on the last to effectively end his tournament.

Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) and Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.) were out at Quail Hollow early Friday morning, finishing their tournaments at nine and 11-over, respectively, well outside the projected cut line.

Hadwin came into the day at 2-over, but carded a whopping 10 bogeys on his way to a nine-over 80 in the second round. He had made the cut in each of his last six starts at the PGA Championship, but that streak appears destined to end this time around.

Hughes, the only player in the field to hold membership at the North Carolinian club, was faced with an uphill climb Friday after shooting a 7-over 78 at his home course to open the tournament. He fared better in the second round with a 2-over 73, with the 34-year-old playing his final nine holes at 1-under par.

Despite his efforts on Friday, Hughes will now miss the cut at the PGA Championship for the fifth consecutive year. It's the sixth time in seven starts that he will not see the weekend at the major.

Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.) has the only afternoon tee time among Canadians. He enters Friday just outside the projected cut line at 2-over, and will look to make his seventh consecutive cut at a major dating back to the 2023 Open Championship.

Conners also owns two top 10 finishes in his last three major starts, including a T8 at the 2025 Masters from Augusta National.

Here is a look at how the Canadians have performed so far at the PGA Championship.

Leader: Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

Projected Cut: +1

Canadians at the 2025 PGA Championship (Round 2) Position Player Total Thru Round T12 Taylor Pendrith -3 F -1 T63 Corey Conners +1 6 -1 T116 Nick Taylor +6 F +1 T131 Mackenzie Hughes +9 F* +2 T142 Adam Hadwin +11 F +9

*Back nine start