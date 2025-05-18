Sunday at the 2025 PGA Championship is here with two Canadians looking to climb their way up the leaderboard from Quail Hollow.

Taylor Pendrith opens the final round at 2-under for the week thanks to a late rally on Saturday that saw him card birdies on three of his final four holes at the vaunted Green Mile closing stretch.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native saw his score rise to as high as 1-over for the tournament with a string of bogeys to begin the back nine, but steadied himself to remain on the outskirts of contention heading into the final round.

He teed off 12:30 p.m. ET alongside Maverick McNealy as Pendrith aims for his first career top-10 finish at a major championship.

Corey Conners, of Listowel, Ont., wasn't able to get his round back on track the way Pendrith was, as he finished 3-over in Round 3, putting him 2-over for the week in a tie for 49th at the conclusion of play on moving day.

Conners played one of his gutsiest rounds of the season on Friday to sneak below the cut line with a 3-under 68, but was unable to carry the momentum into the third round as he begins play on Sunday well back of contention.

He is paired with Tom McKibbin in a group that off the first tee at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.) and Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.) were also in the field at Quail Hollow, but all three missed the cut after struggling through the first two days of the tournament.

Taylor, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, had an outside chance to see the weekend, but ended up playing his final three holes at 3-over to finish Friday five shots outside the cut.

Hughes was unable to overcome a 7-over 78 on Thursday, and missed out on the weekend at his home club after shooting 2-over in the second round.

Hadwin appeared to be in the mix after opening with a 2-over 73, but finished well above the cut line after carding a whopping 10 bogeys on his way to a nine-over 80 on Friday.

Here is a look at how the Canadians have performed so far at the PGA Championship.