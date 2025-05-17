Taylor Pendrith (Richmond Hill, Ont.) and Corey Conners (Listowel, Ont.) were the only Canadians in the field to make the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship.

Pendrith fired a 1-under 70 in the second round and enters Saturday at 3-under from Quail Hollow, while Conners posted the low round among Canadians Friday with a 3-under 68 to slide two strokes below the cut line after entering the day at 2-over.

The 33-year-old Pendrith is currently five shots back of the lead through 36 holes as he remains in the hunt for his first career top 10 finish at a major championship. He will tee off alongside Richard Bland and two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau at 12:49 p.m. ET.

Conners has now made the cut in his last seven starts at major championships, the longest current streak among Canadians on the PGA TOUR. He is scheduled to tee off from the tenth tee following a length weather delay and is grouped with Beau Hossler and Luke Donald for the day.

Nick Taylor (Abbotsford, B.C.), Mackenzie Hughes (Dundas, Ont.), and Adam Hadwin (Moose Jaw, Sask.) were also in the field at Quail Hollow, but all three missed the cut after struggling through the first two days of the tournament.

Taylor, a five-time PGA TOUR winner, had an outside chance to see the weekend, but ended up playing his final three holes at 3-over to finish Friday five shots outside the cut.

Hughes was unable to overcome a 7-over 78 on Thursday, and missed out on the weekend at his home club after shooting 2-over in the second round,

Hadwin appeared to be in the mix after opening with a 2-over 73, but finished well above the cut line after carding a whopping 10 bogeys on his way to a nine-over 80 on Friday.

Jhonattan Vegas, a two-time Canadian Open winner, has the lead at 8-under, with Mathieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim just two shots back to begin moving day.

Here is a look at how the Canadians have performed so far at the PGA Championship.

Leader: Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

Canadians at the 2025 PGA Championship (Round 3) Position Player Total Thru Round T17 Taylor Pendrith -3 12:49 p.m. ET - T36 Corey Conners -1 11:59 a.m. ET* - CUT Nick Taylor +6 - - CUT Mackenzie Hughes +9 - - CUT Adam Hadwin +11 - -

*Back nine start