Canadians Tracker: BMW Championship Round 3

Three Canadians are in the field at the BMW Championship, looking to finish in the top-30 of the FedEx Cup standings to advance to the Tour Championship next weekend.

Taylor Pendrith is the top Canadian in the field, sitting in 14th at 2-under. Pendrith entered the tournament at 35th in the stands and is currently projected to rise to No. 31. He will need a strong weekend performance to advance to next week.

Nick Taylor sits at even par through 36 holes and firing a 2-under 70 on Friday. The Winnipeg native entered at 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings and is projected to remain in the top 30 with his current performance.

Corey Conners is 1-over through two rounds but remains the top Canadian in the FedEx standings and is projected to drop from 16 to 18 with his performance through two rounds.

Leader: Robert MacIntyre: -14

Canadians at the BMW Championship