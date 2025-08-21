Canadians Tracker: Can Taylor or Conners pull off the upset at Tour Championship?

The Tour Championship has arrived and all 30 players in the field enter this year's event on level footing in pursuit of the $10 million prize.

The starting strokes format has been eliminated and two Canadians are in the field from which a FedEx Cup champion will emerge.

It's only the second time two Canadian golfers have made the 30-man field at the Tour Championship since the FedEx Cup debuted in 2007.Corey Conners and Nick Taylor, who both also made it to East Lake in 2023, have a shot at the $10 million prize and the all-important five-year PGA Tour exemption that comes along with it.

Taylor, who will tee off at 11:38 a.m. ET on Thursday, is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour but is looking to find his game after finishing outside the top 30 in the first two playoff events. The Winnipeg native won the Sony Open in Hawaii back in January in his second start of the year.

Conners, set to start at 12:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, has also struggled in the playoffs, finishing 39th last week at the BMW Championship and tied for 50th at the St. Jude Championship the week prior. Conners is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, with both titles coming at the Valero Texas Open in 2019 and 2023.

Follow their rounds right here on TSN.ca and watch coverage LIVE NOW on TSN+.

Current Leader: -

Nick Taylor's Tour Championship Scorecard Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 R1 Status