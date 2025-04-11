Canadians Tracker: Conners tied for third, Taylor makes cut after second round

Four Canadians began the 89th playing of the Masters from Augusta National Golf Club. Corey Conners (-6) and Nick Taylor (E) will continue into the weekend.

Corey Conners shot a 2-under-70 in the second round of the Masters and will head into the weekend tied for third at Augusta.

Conners entered Friday on the heels of a 4-under 68, and started the day in a tie for second as he looked to chase down leader Justin Rose.

The Listowel, Ont. native carded two red numbers on the first nine at the second and eighth, before trading a pair of birdies and bogeys to begin the second nine.

The 33-year-old finished his round with five consecutive pars and will be in one of the final groups on moving day.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Conners owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career.

Nick Taylor finished his round at a 1-under 72 for a share of 27th on the leaderboard.

The Winnipeg native got off to a good start, carding a birdie on the second hole of the day before closing out the first nine with another red number on the par-4 seventh.

Taylor played the next 10 holes at even-par before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th to drop back to even on the tournament, making the cut.

Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith began the day well back at three and five-over, respectively, after struggling through much of the opening round.

A native of Sarnia, Ont., Weir finished the second round outside the cut-line at four-over on the tournament, and has now missed out on the weekend at Augusta National for the fifth consecutive year.

The 2003 Masters champion was at even\-par on his round after a birdie at Amen Corner's vaunted 12th, but carded a back-breaking double-bogey on the very next hole send him tumbling outside the cut-line.

Pendrith will also miss the cut after a 3-over-75 on Friday dropped him to 8-over for the tournament.

The Richmond Hill, Ont. native recovered from a bogey on the 10th with seven pars, before a double bogey on the 18th brought his round to a tough end.

Track the scores of the Canadians in the field below, with the full leaderboard available here.

Leader: Justin Rose (-8)

Cut-line: +2