All four Canadians are on-course Friday at the 89th playing of the Masters from Augusta National Golf Club.

Corey Conners tees off in the second round after firing a four-under 68 on Thursday, and starts the day in a tie for second as he looks to chase down leader Justin Rose.

The Listowel, Ont. native carded an early birdie at the par-5 second before a string of pars left him at five-under heading onto the eighth, where he would put down another red number.

Conners would then bogey his first hole on the second nine, dropping back to a tie for fourth.

A two-time PGA Tour winner, Conners owns three top-10 finishes at Augusta National for his career while also making five cuts in seven starts.

Nick Taylor finished his round at a one-under 72 for a share of 30th on the leaderboard.

The Winnipeg native got off to a good start, carding a birdie on the second hole of the day before finishing the first nine with another red number on the par-4 seventh.

Taylor would play the next 10 holes at even-par, before dropping a shot on the par-4 18th, dropping back to one-under on the tournament.

Mike Weir and Taylor Pendrith begin the day outside of the projected cut-line at three-over and five-over, respectively, after struggling through Thursday's round.

Weir, the 2003 Masters champion, will look to play the weekend at Augusta National for the first time since 2020, while Pendrith attempts to make the cut in his first career start Augusta National.

